Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.
HBI stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
