Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

HBI stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

