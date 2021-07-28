Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 211,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 451,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

