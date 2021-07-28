Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,636.50 ($21.38). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,630 ($21.30), with a volume of 870,714 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Numis Securities cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,634.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.