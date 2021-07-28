Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.