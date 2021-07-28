Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.18. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $104.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

