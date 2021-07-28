Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $115.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $101.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hasbro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.