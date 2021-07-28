Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.38

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.38 and last traded at $100.98, with a volume of 17436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Truist raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

