Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 15,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,048,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

