Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after acquiring an additional 506,031 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 1,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,280. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

