HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €74.50 ($87.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion and a PE ratio of -6.94.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

