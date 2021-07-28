Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 174,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.