Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $818.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

