Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 5%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s stock price was up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 17,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,147,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $625.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

