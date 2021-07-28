HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €104.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock opened at €83.20 ($97.88) on Monday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a twelve month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion and a PE ratio of 34.87.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.