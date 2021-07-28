Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.10 million, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

