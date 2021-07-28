Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 419.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839,815 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.