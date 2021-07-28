Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of HRTX opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,444,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 158,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $838,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

