Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

NYSE:HT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 315,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,551. The firm has a market cap of $381.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.