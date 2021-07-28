Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $16.46.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

