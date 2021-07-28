HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Up 5.7%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.39 and last traded at C$5.34. Approximately 335,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,928,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on HEXO to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$5.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$823.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

