Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 612.6% from the June 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
HFRO stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
