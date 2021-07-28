Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a growth of 612.6% from the June 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 451,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HFRO stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.