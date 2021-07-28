Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

