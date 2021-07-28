Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.62-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.65. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.620-$3.730 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,560. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

