Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,634.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,634 ($21.35) and last traded at GBX 1,603.32 ($20.95), with a volume of 2980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.90).

Several research firms recently issued reports on HILS. Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 54.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.32.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.