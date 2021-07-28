Hillenbrand (HI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.70 to $0.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HI opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

