HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 13.5% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE)’s stock price traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.11. 842,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,589,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

