Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.80. 281,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $455.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.