Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 44.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMLP. boosted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $595.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

