HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth about $353,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

