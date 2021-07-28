Home Point Capital Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Home Point Capital had issued 7,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $94,250,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Home Point Capital’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $698.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $5,694,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.