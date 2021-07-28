HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,788. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62. HomeStreet has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $787.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

