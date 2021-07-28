Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,489 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 169,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

