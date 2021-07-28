Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.0% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 140,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 9,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $230.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,796. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.23.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

