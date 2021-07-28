Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Issues Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

HRZN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,485. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

