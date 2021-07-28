Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in July

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HZMMF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark assumed coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.