Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)’s share price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 10,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 2,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

HSHZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Hoshizaki in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hoshizaki in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

