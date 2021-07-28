Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

