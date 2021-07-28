HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,554,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

