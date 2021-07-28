HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 34,762 European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUSGU. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,838,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $499,000.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:EUSGU opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.