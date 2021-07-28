HRT Financial LP Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) by 115.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.20% of Lion Group worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lion Group stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

