HRT Financial LP Makes New $355,000 Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

