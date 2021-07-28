HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

