HRT Financial LP Sells 3,625 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TELUS by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 844,640 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of TU opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

