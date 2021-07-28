HRT Financial LP Sells 833 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.