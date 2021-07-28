HRT Financial LP Takes $371,000 Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Independent Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.92.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.