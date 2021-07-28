Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 49.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 334,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -686.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

