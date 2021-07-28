Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,289,000 after buying an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,570.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 394,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

HPP opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -686.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

