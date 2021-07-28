Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 8,383.3% in July

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 8,383.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HGTXU stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.