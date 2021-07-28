Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 8,383.3% in July

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 8,383.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HGTXU stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

