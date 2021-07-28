Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,349 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $16,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntsman by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

HUN opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

