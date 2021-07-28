Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,946,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

